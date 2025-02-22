UAPB visits Prairie View A&M following Allen’s 25-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-21, 1-13 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-16, 4-10 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-21, 1-13 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (7-16, 4-10 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Prairie View A&M after D’Arrah Allen scored 25 points in UAPB’s 73-59 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Panthers have gone 6-4 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 1-5 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Lions are 1-13 in SWAC play. UAPB is sixth in the SWAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephanie Okowi averaging 4.1.

Prairie View A&M averages 60.6 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 65.2 UAPB allows. UAPB averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Prairie View A&M allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Crystal Schultz is averaging 9.5 points for the Panthers. Amauri Williams is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games.

Okowi is averaging six points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Allen is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 56.6 points, 28.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.