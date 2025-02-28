UAPB visits Mississippi Valley State following Maxey’s 20-point outing

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-22, 1-14 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-22, 3-12 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday,…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-22, 1-14 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (4-22, 3-12 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State plays UAPB after D’Yanna Maxey scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 81-72 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Delta Devils have gone 3-5 at home. Mississippi Valley State ranks eighth in the SWAC with 10.5 assists per game led by Jaeda Murphy averaging 2.3.

The Golden Lions are 1-14 in SWAC play. UAPB is ninth in the SWAC with 10.4 assists per game led by Jailah Pelly averaging 2.6.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 34.2% from the field this season, 6.1 percentage points lower than the 40.3% UAPB allows to opponents. UAPB averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Mississippi Valley State allows.

The Delta Devils and Golden Lions square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxey is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Delta Devils. Kearra Jones is averaging 9.5 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

D’Arrah Allen is averaging 14.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Golden Lions. Pelly is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.