UAPB visits Jackson State following Boyd’s 20-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-16, 1-8 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (9-11, 7-2 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Jackson State after Kristyna Boyd scored 20 points in UAPB’s 75-65 loss to the Texas Southern Tigers.

The Tigers are 4-0 in home games. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC in rebounding with 31.7 rebounds. Zoe Cooper leads the Tigers with 6.4 boards.

The Golden Lions are 1-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB ranks fourth in the SWAC giving up 64.5 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

Jackson State’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game UAPB gives up. UAPB’s 34.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Jackson State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%).

The Tigers and Golden Lions match up Thursday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taleah Dilworth is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.9 points for the Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

D’Arrah Allen is shooting 30.9% and averaging 13.6 points for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 62.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 55.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

