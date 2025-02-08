UAPB plays Alcorn State, aims to break road skid

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-18, 1-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-17, 5-4 SWAC) Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-18, 1-8 SWAC) at Alcorn State Braves (5-17, 5-4 SWAC)

Lorman, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -9.5; over/under is 147

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB will try to break its 14-game road slide when the Golden Lions take on Alcorn State.

The Braves are 3-2 in home games. Alcorn State averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Golden Lions are 1-8 against SWAC opponents. UAPB leads the SWAC with 38.3 points per game in the paint led by Dante Sawyer averaging 9.5.

Alcorn State averages 62.4 points per game, 25.6 fewer points than the 88.0 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Alcorn State gives up.

The Braves and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djahi Binet is averaging 8.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Braves. Keionte Cornelius is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Caleb Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Lions, scoring 6.5 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Doctor Bradley is averaging 19.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, four assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Golden Lions: 2-8, averaging 78.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

