UAPB hosts McClain and Texas Southern

Texas Southern Tigers (10-11, 7-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-18, 0-8 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m.…

Texas Southern Tigers (10-11, 7-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-18, 0-8 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Southern visits UAPB after Kavion McClain scored 23 points in Texas Southern’s 79-63 win over the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Golden Lions have gone 3-4 in home games. UAPB is 0-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 7-1 against conference opponents. Texas Southern ranks third in the SWAC shooting 33.6% from 3-point range.

UAPB makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Texas Southern has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Texas Southern averages 73.6 points per game, 15.3 fewer points than the 88.9 UAPB gives up.

The Golden Lions and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Moore is shooting 38.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games.

McClain is averaging 14.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Zaire Hayes is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 77.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.