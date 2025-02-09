UAPB faces Jackson State on 15-game road slide

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-19, 1-9 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-16, 7-3 SWAC) Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-19, 1-9 SWAC) at Jackson State Tigers (7-16, 7-3 SWAC)

Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hits the road against Jackson State looking to stop its 15-game road skid.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 at home. Jackson State is eighth in the SWAC in team defense, allowing 78.4 points while holding opponents to 45.3% shooting.

The Golden Lions are 1-9 in conference play. UAPB has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Jackson State scores 69.3 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 87.6 UAPB gives up. UAPB averages 73.7 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 78.4 Jackson State gives up.

The Tigers and Golden Lions square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Romelle Mansel is averaging 9.6 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Daeshun Ruffin is averaging 18.2 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games.

Christian Moore is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Golden Lions. Doctor Bradley is averaging 21.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 79.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 72.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.