UAPB faces Alabama A&M, looks to halt 3-game slide

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (15-8, 8-3 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (3-18, 1-10 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB comes into the matchup against Alabama A&M as losers of three straight games.

The Golden Lions are 3-5 on their home court. UAPB is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bulldogs are 8-3 in conference play. Alabama A&M ranks sixth in the SWAC scoring 27.3 points per game in the paint led by Darian Burgin averaging 6.0.

UAPB averages 51.7 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 61.3 Alabama A&M gives up. Alabama A&M has shot at a 38.4% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 39.7% shooting opponents of UAPB have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: D’Arrah Allen is averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 10.3 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 49.3% over the past 10 games.

Kalia Walker is averaging 14.2 points for the Bulldogs. Alisha Wilson is averaging 13.8 points, 10.2 rebounds and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 1-9, averaging 54.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 61.2 points, 29.2 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 9.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.5 points.

