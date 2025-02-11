UAB visits Temple following Weathersby’s 27-point showing

UAB Blazers (15-9, 6-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-10, 7-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits…

UAB Blazers (15-9, 6-6 AAC) at Temple Owls (13-10, 7-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB visits Temple after Jade Weathersby scored 27 points in UAB’s 86-80 victory over the Charlotte 49ers.

The Owls have gone 5-5 in home games. Temple is 6-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blazers are 6-6 in AAC play. UAB is second in the AAC scoring 69.7 points per game and is shooting 43.1%.

Temple’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game UAB allows. UAB has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Blazers meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Taylor is averaging 7.2 points and 3.9 assists for the Owls. Tiarra East is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games.

Journey Armstead is averaging 10.9 points and 4.5 assists for the Blazers. Maddie Walsh is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Blazers: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

