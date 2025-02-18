UAB visits Rice after Lendeborg’s 21-point game

UAB Blazers (16-9, 9-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-14, 3-10 AAC) Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes…

UAB Blazers (16-9, 9-3 AAC) at Rice Owls (12-14, 3-10 AAC)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Rice after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 21 points in UAB’s 85-78 victory against the South Florida Bulls.

The Owls are 6-6 in home games. Rice is 5-11 against opponents over .500.

The Blazers are 9-3 in conference games. UAB scores 83.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.5 points per game.

Rice averages 70.8 points per game, 5.1 fewer points than the 75.9 UAB gives up. UAB scores 13.6 more points per game (83.4) than Rice allows (69.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caden Powell is averaging 9.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Owls. Jacob Dar is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Lendeborg is averaging 17.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.9 blocks for the Blazers. Alejandro is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 1-9, averaging 73.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Blazers: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 35.5 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

