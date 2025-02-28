UAB faces North Texas on 4-game road slide

UAB Blazers (15-13, 6-10 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (21-7, 13-3 AAC) Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UAB Blazers (15-13, 6-10 AAC) at North Texas Eagles (21-7, 13-3 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB will try to end its four-game road losing streak when the Blazers visit North Texas.

The Eagles have gone 14-1 at home. North Texas is fifth in the AAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tommisha Lampkin averaging 3.2.

The Blazers are 6-10 in AAC play. UAB has a 3-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Texas makes 42.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than UAB has allowed to its opponents (38.9%). UAB averages 5.9 more points per game (68.3) than North Texas allows (62.4).

The Eagles and Blazers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lampkin is scoring 16.9 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Eagles. Desiree Wooten is averaging 11.9 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

Jade Weathersby is averaging 11 points and 9.2 rebounds for the Blazers. Maddie Walsh is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Blazers: 3-7, averaging 63.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

