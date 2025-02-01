UAB faces Charlotte after Lendeborg’s 28-point game

Charlotte 49ers (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (13-8, 6-2 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (8-13, 1-7 AAC) at UAB Blazers (13-8, 6-2 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -11.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: UAB takes on Charlotte after Yaxel Lendeborg scored 28 points in UAB’s 78-68 win against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Blazers are 9-3 on their home court. UAB has a 1-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 49ers are 1-7 in AAC play. Charlotte is 5-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

UAB scores 84.1 points, 10.3 more per game than the 73.8 Charlotte allows. Charlotte’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.1 percentage points lower than UAB has given up to its opponents (43.8%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lendeborg is averaging 17.4 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Blazers. Tony Toney is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nik Graves is shooting 28.8% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, while averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 assists. Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.7 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 35.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

49ers: 2-8, averaging 71.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

