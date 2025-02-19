Tyne has 17 as Richmond downs La Salle 63-58

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikkel Tyne had 17 points in Richmond’s 63-58 win over La Salle on Wednesday night. Tyne went…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Mikkel Tyne had 17 points in Richmond’s 63-58 win over La Salle on Wednesday night.

Tyne went 6 of 12 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Spiders (10-17, 5-9 Atlantic 10 Conference). B. Artis White scored 12 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line and added three steals. Mike Walz had 11 points and shot 5 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Deuce Jones led the Explorers (12-15, 4-11) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and seven assists. La Salle also got 14 points and six rebounds from Mac Etienne. Jahlil White had 10 points, 13 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Walz scored seven points in the first half and Richmond went into the break trailing 35-30. Tyne scored 11 second-half points.

Richmond’s next game is Saturday against Saint Joseph’s on the road. La Salle hosts Duquesne on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

