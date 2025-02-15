Tyler Whitney-Sidney scores 18 to lead Lehigh to 72-60 victory over Holy Cross

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 18 points to lead Lehigh to a 72-60 victory over Holy Cross on…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Whitney-Sidney had 18 points to lead Lehigh to a 72-60 victory over Holy Cross on Saturday.

Whitney-Sidney shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the free-throw line for the Mountain Hawks (10-15, 5-9 Patriot League). Nasir Whitlock added 15 points and Joshua Ingram scored 11 points.

Kahlil Singleton led the way for the Crusaders (12-15, 4-10) with 13 points. Jaiden Feroah totaled 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Aidan Richard had 12 points.

The game was close going into the half, as Lehigh held a one-point lead, 26-25. Ingram paced the team in scoring through the first half with nine points. Lehigh took the lead for what would be the final time on Ben Knostman’s 3-pointer with 15:30 left in the second half. His team would outscore Holy Cross by 11 points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

