Tyler Tejada scores 15 as Towson ups win streak to 12 with 80-54 romp over Monmouth

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 4:37 PM

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Tyler Tejada scored 15 points and Towson upped its win streak to 12 with an 80-54 victory over Monmouth on Saturday.

Tejada went 6 of 12 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Tigers (18-9, 13-1 Coastal Athletic Association). Nendah Tarke added 14 and five rebounds. Dylan Williamson hit three 3-pointers and scored 13.

Madison Durr led the way for the Hawks (9-18, 7-7) with nine points and two steals. Cornelius Robinson Jr. and Andrew Ball both scored eight.

Towson took the lead with 17:00 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-20 at halftime, with Tejada racking up 13 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

