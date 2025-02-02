Twidale scores 17, Krimili adds 16 and No. 19 Cal women rout Pittsburgh 84-53

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lulu Twidale scored 17 points, Ioanna Krimili added 16 points and No. 19 California routed Pittsburgh…

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Lulu Twidale scored 17 points, Ioanna Krimili added 16 points and No. 19 California routed Pittsburgh 84-53 on Sunday.

The Golden Bears dominated the first half, particularly in the second quarter when they outscored Pittsburgh 28-9. After leading 18-11 through one quarter, Cal used runs of 13-0 and 10-0 in the second quarter to lead 46-20 at halftime. Twidale had a three-point trip to the free-throw line and a 3-pointer late in the second quarter to finish with 12 first-half points.

The Bears rolled again in the third quarter, outscoring Pitt 18-9 but the Panthers had a 24-20 advantage in the fourth.

Ugonne Onyiah had 12 points and nine rebounds for Cal (19-4, 7-3 ACC) and Marta Suarez also scored 12 points. Krimili had six rebounds and four assists.

Marley Washenitz had a game-high 20 points for Pitt (9-14, 1-9). Khadija Faye added 16 points. Only the starters scored for the Panthers, who have lost 8 of their last 9 games.

The game was Cal’s annual Play4Kay game. The team wore pink jerseys and auctioned player-designed shooting shirts to raise funds for the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.

Pittsburgh will host Boston College on Thursday. Cal visits Louisville on Thursday and No. 3 Notre Dame on Sunday. ___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.