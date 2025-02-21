Turner scores 18, UC Santa Barbara takes down Cal State Fullerton 86-56

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner’s 18 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Cal State Fullerton 86-56 on Thursday.…

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Deuce Turner’s 18 points helped UC Santa Barbara defeat Cal State Fullerton 86-56 on Thursday.

Turner also had five rebounds for the Gauchos (17-10, 9-7 Big West Conference). Zion Sensley added 14 points while shooting 4 for 7 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had five rebounds. Kenny Pohto had 11 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Antwan Robinson finished with 16 points and seven rebounds for the Titans (6-22, 1-15). Donovan Oday added 15 points and four assists for Fullerton. Kendrick De Luna also had 10 points. The Titans prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

