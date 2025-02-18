Turner leads Temple against Wichita State after 22-point outing

Wichita State Shockers (9-18, 3-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-10, 9-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Wichita State Shockers (9-18, 3-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-10, 9-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple takes on Wichita State after Kaylah Turner scored 22 points in Temple’s 73-56 win against the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 6-5 in home games. Temple is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Shockers are 3-11 against AAC opponents. Wichita State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Temple’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 63.1 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 63.6 Temple allows.

The Owls and Shockers match up Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaleesa Molina is averaging seven points, seven rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Taylor Jameson is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging 9.3 points. Jayla Murray is shooting 47.2% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.