Turner leads Georgia against No. 7 LSU after 22-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (10-16, 2-10 SEC) at LSU Tigers (25-2, 10-2 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia faces No. 7 LSU after Trinity Turner scored 22 points in Georgia’s 84-55 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers have gone 17-0 in home games. LSU is the SEC leader with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 5.4.

The Bulldogs are 2-10 in SEC play. Georgia averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

LSU makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Georgia averages 65.0 points per game, 0.9 more than the 64.1 LSU allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morrow is averaging 18.1 points, 14.4 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Tigers. Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 19.1 points over the last 10 games.

Turner is shooting 33.7% and averaging 12.3 points for the Bulldogs. De’Mauri Flournoy is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 77.1 points, 39.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.8 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

