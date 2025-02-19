Turner and Temple host Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (9-18, 3-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-10, 9-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple…

Wichita State Shockers (9-18, 3-11 AAC) at Temple Owls (15-10, 9-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Wichita State after Kaylah Turner scored 22 points in Temple’s 73-56 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Owls have gone 6-5 at home. Temple is ninth in the AAC scoring 66.0 points while shooting 38.7% from the field.

The Shockers are 3-11 in AAC play. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC scoring 31.3 points per game in the paint led by Jayla Murray averaging 12.0.

Temple is shooting 38.7% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 40.5% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Temple allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tristen Taylor is averaging 7.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Murray is scoring 13.0 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Shockers. Salese Blow is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 67.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

