Turner and Harvard host Cornell

Harvard Crimson (17-3, 6-2 Ivy League) at Cornell Big Red (6-15, 2-6 Ivy League)

Ithaca, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Harvard plays Cornell after Harmoni Turner scored 21 points in Harvard’s 66-31 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Big Red have gone 2-5 in home games. Cornell ranks eighth in the Ivy League with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Summer Parker-Hall averaging 1.9.

The Crimson have gone 6-2 against Ivy League opponents. Harvard is the top team in the Ivy League giving up just 51.9 points per game while holding opponents to 37.2% shooting.

Cornell’s average of 3.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 4.2 per game Harvard allows. Harvard averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Cornell gives up.

The Big Red and Crimson meet Friday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Pape is averaging 11 points and six rebounds for the Big Red. Parker-Hall is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Turner averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson, scoring 21.0 points while shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc. Elena Rodriguez is averaging 11.7 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Red: 3-7, averaging 52.0 points, 25.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 3.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Crimson: 8-2, averaging 71.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

