Turco, Rider Broncs square off against the Merrimack Warriors

Rider Broncs (4-15, 2-8 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (8-11, 4-6 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Madison Roman and Merrimack host Gabby Turco and Rider in MAAC play.

The Warriors are 7-2 in home games. Merrimack has a 1-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Broncs are 2-8 in conference games. Rider averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Merrimack averages 58.4 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 64.6 Rider allows. Rider’s 38.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The Warriors and Broncs match up Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman is averaging 9.4 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Warriors. Thalia Shepard is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Aliya McIver is averaging 3.4 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncs. Turco is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 4-6, averaging 59.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 53.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.