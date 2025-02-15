Turco leads Rider against Saint Peter’s after 22-point performance

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-17, 4-10 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-15, 5-8 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (6-17, 4-10 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Saint Peter’s after Gabby Turco scored 22 points in Rider’s 65-60 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Broncs are 3-8 in home games. Rider is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.8 turnovers per game.

The Peacocks are 5-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s allows 60.1 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.5 points per game.

Rider’s average of 3.6 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s averages 51.6 points per game, 12.8 fewer points than the 64.4 Rider allows.

The Broncs and Peacocks match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turco is shooting 41.7% and averaging 14.2 points for the Broncs. Jocelyn Chavez is averaging 0.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fatmata Janneh is averaging 18.4 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Peacocks. Nikola Zdenkova is averaging eight points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 4-6, averaging 60.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 54.8 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.