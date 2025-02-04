Tulsa visits No. 17 Memphis after Haggerty’s 26-point outing

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-13, 3-6 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (18-4, 8-1 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Memphis hosts Tulsa after PJ Haggerty scored 26 points in Memphis’ 86-83 win over the Rice Owls.

The Tigers have gone 8-2 in home games. Memphis has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-6 against AAC opponents. Tulsa is the AAC leader with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Dwon Odom averaging 4.1.

Memphis averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Tulsa gives up. Tulsa averages 73.2 points per game, 0.3 more than the 72.9 Memphis allows to opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dain Dainja is averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Tigers. Haggerty is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games.

Odom is averaging 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 79.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 4-6, averaging 70.2 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

