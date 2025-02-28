Tulsa hosts Banks and Tulane

Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 10-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-17, 5-10 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Tulane Green Wave (16-12, 10-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (11-17, 5-10 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane visits Tulsa after Kaleb Banks scored 24 points in Tulane’s 78-64 win against the Charlotte 49ers.

The Golden Hurricane are 8-7 on their home court. Tulsa has a 7-15 record against teams over .500.

The Green Wave have gone 10-5 against AAC opponents. Tulane has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

Tulsa makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Tulane has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Tulane averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Tulsa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwon Odom is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 12.3 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 37.9% over the last 10 games.

Rowan Brumbaugh is shooting 42.6% and averaging 15.9 points for the Green Wave. Kam Williams is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.