Tulsa faces Temple, aims to stop 4-game slide

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-10, 6-5 AAC) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-15, 3-8 AAC) at Temple Owls (14-10, 6-5 AAC)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -7.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: Tulsa aims to end its four-game skid with a win against Temple.

The Owls are 10-0 on their home court. Temple is sixth in the AAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Steve Settle averaging 5.1.

The Golden Hurricane are 3-8 against AAC opponents. Tulsa gives up 74.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.6 points per game.

Temple scores 80.8 points, 6.8 more per game than the 74.0 Tulsa allows. Tulsa averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The Owls and Golden Hurricane match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamal Mashburn Jr. is averaging 22.1 points for the Owls. Zion Stanford is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Dwon Odom is averaging 13.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Golden Hurricane. Keaston Willis is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 5-5, averaging 82.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 66.8 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

