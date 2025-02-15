Tulsa defeats UTSA 80-76

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points in Tulsa’s 80-76 win against UTSA on Saturday night. Willis shot…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points in Tulsa’s 80-76 win against UTSA on Saturday night.

Willis shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line for the Golden Hurricane (11-15, 5-8 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Barnes added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and also had eight rebounds. Jared Garcia had 16 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9) were led by Raekwon Horton, who recorded 20 points and two steals. UTSA also got 19 points and four steals from Marcus Millender. Primo Spears finished with 18 points.

Tulsa went into halftime leading UTSA 40-23. Garcia scored 10 points in the half. Willis led Tulsa with 11 points in the second half as his team was outscored by 13 points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.