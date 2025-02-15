Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Tulsa defeats UTSA 80-76

Tulsa defeats UTSA 80-76

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 9:03 PM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Keaston Willis had 19 points in Tulsa’s 80-76 win against UTSA on Saturday night.

Willis shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 11 for 13 from the line for the Golden Hurricane (11-15, 5-8 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Barnes added 18 points while going 7 of 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and also had eight rebounds. Jared Garcia had 16 points and shot 7 of 8 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line.

The Roadrunners (10-15, 4-9) were led by Raekwon Horton, who recorded 20 points and two steals. UTSA also got 19 points and four steals from Marcus Millender. Primo Spears finished with 18 points.

Tulsa went into halftime leading UTSA 40-23. Garcia scored 10 points in the half. Willis led Tulsa with 11 points in the second half as his team was outscored by 13 points over the final half but hung on for the victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up