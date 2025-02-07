Tulsa and Florida Atlantic square off for conference matchup

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-14, 3-7 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (12-10, 5-4 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-14, 3-7 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baba and Florida Atlantic visit Dwon Odom and Tulsa on Saturday.

The Golden Hurricane are 7-6 on their home court. Tulsa has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

The Owls have gone 5-4 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 46.5%.

Tulsa’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Tulsa gives up.

The Golden Hurricane and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Smikle is averaging 5.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Odom is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Glenn is shooting 53.8% and averaging 12.4 points for the Owls. KyKy Tandy is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 75.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

