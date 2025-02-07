Tullis, Houston Christian Huskies to host Francois and the New Orleans Privateers

New Orleans Privateers (2-19, 2-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-17, 2-11 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Orleans Privateers (2-19, 2-10 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-17, 2-11 Southland)

Houston; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tiffany Tullis and Houston Christian host Nora Francois and New Orleans in Southland play.

The Huskies are 5-7 in home games. Houston Christian has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Privateers have gone 2-10 against Southland opponents. New Orleans is ninth in the Southland with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Francois averaging 5.8.

Houston Christian scores 48.9 points per game, 24.8 fewer points than the 73.7 New Orleans allows. New Orleans averages 57.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 64.3 Houston Christian allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erin Maguire is shooting 21.9% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 9.2 points. Tullis is shooting 49.1% and averaging 7.4 points over the past 10 games.

Francois is shooting 24.6% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Privateers, while averaging 13.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals. Jayla Kimbrough is shooting 40.0% and averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Privateers: 2-8, averaging 59.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 33.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.