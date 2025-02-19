Tulane hosts East Carolina after Brumbaugh’s 25-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (15-11, 7-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (14-11, 8-4 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

East Carolina Pirates (15-11, 7-6 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (14-11, 8-4 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Green Wave -2.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts East Carolina after Rowan Brumbaugh scored 25 points in Tulane’s 81-78 win against the Rice Owls.

The Green Wave have gone 11-3 in home games. Tulane is third in the AAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Brumbaugh averaging 4.6.

The Pirates have gone 7-6 against AAC opponents. East Carolina is fifth in the AAC scoring 34.8 points per game in the paint led by C.J. Walker averaging 11.6.

Tulane’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.7 per game East Carolina allows. East Carolina scores 7.5 more points per game (75.9) than Tulane allows to opponents (68.4).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brumbaugh is averaging 15.5 points and 4.6 assists for the Green Wave. Asher Woods is averaging 13.5 points and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games.

Walker is averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. RJ Felton is averaging 19.1 points and 7.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Pirates: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.