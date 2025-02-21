Tulane hosts Anderson and Wichita State

Wichita State Shockers (9-19, 3-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-10, 8-6 AAC) New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wichita State Shockers (9-19, 3-12 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (15-10, 8-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State takes on Tulane after Princess Anderson scored 20 points in Wichita State’s 70-51 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Green Wave are 9-4 on their home court. Tulane ranks third in the AAC with 31.1 points per game in the paint led by Kyren Whittington averaging 12.0.

The Shockers are 3-12 in AAC play. Wichita State has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Tulane averages 68.7 points per game, equal to what Wichita State allows. Wichita State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Shockers match up Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sherese Pittman is averaging 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Green Wave. Whittington is averaging 11.9 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Taylor Jameson averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Jayla Murray is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 5-5, averaging 64.9 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.