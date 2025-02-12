Tucker leads Long Beach State against Hawaii

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (17-6, 11-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 8-5 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

Hawaii Rainbow Wahine (17-6, 11-2 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (12-10, 8-5 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State hosts Hawaii after Savannah Tucker scored 33 points in Long Beach State’s 88-65 win over the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Beach are 7-4 in home games. Long Beach State leads the Big West averaging 32.0 points in the paint. Jada Crawshaw leads the Beach scoring 12.0.

The Rainbow Wahine are 11-2 against Big West opponents. Hawaii ranks fifth in college basketball allowing 52.7 points while holding opponents to 33.5% shooting.

Long Beach State makes 38.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Hawaii has allowed to its opponents (33.5%). Hawaii averages 60.3 points per game, 9.1 fewer points than the 69.4 Long Beach State allows.

The Beach and Rainbow Wahine match up Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patricia Chung is averaging 8.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Beach. Tucker is averaging 19.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games.

Lily Wahinekapu is averaging 10.8 points for the Rainbow Wahine. Imani Perez is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points per game.

Rainbow Wahine: 10-0, averaging 60.9 points, 36.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

