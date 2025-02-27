Top-ranked Auburn routs Ole Miss

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Johni Broome scored 24 points, Chad Baker-Mazara added 22 and No. 1 Auburn defeated Mississippi 106-76…

After several weeks of cold shooting in home games, Auburn (26-2, 14-1 Southeastern Conference) made 11 of 21 attempts from 3-point range. The game started with a 3 from Baker-Mazara, a game-time decision due to an undisclosed issue.

Denver Jones, Miles Kelly and Chaney Johnson each had 13 points for the Tigers. Broome, a leading contender for national player of the year, added nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Ole Miss (19-9, 8-7) was led by 14 points from Sean Pedulla and 13 from Jaemyn Brakefield.

NO. 7 ST. JOHN’S 76, BUTLER 70

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — RJ Luis Jr. scored 24 points and No. 7 St. John’s clinched a share of its first Big East regular-season title in 33 years by beating Butler.

Kadary Richmond had 13 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Red Storm (25-4, 16-2), who set a school record for conference wins and secured the sixth Big East regular-season championship in program history.

They can wrap up an outright league crown Saturday with a victory over Seton Hall at Madison Square Garden or a Creighton loss at Xavier.

The only outright Big East regular-season title for St. John’s came in 1985 on the way to a Final Four appearance.

NO. 8 MICHIGAN ST. 58, NO. 16 MARYLAND 55

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Tre Holloman made a buzzer-beater from beyond midcourt to give No. 8 Michigan State a win over No. 16 Maryland in a sensational finish.

Holloman’s turnover in the backcourt helped the Terrapins (21-7, 11-6 Big Ten) tie the game with 42.1 seconds remaining, and after a miss by Michigan State’s Jaxon Kohler, Maryland had a chance to win it with the shot clock off. But Ja’Kobi Gillespie missed a 3-pointer, the Spartans (23-5, 14-3) rebounded and Holloman had enough time to put up a shot from a few feet behind midcourt.

The buzzer sounded as the ball was airborne and Michigan State players leaped off the bench to mob Holloman after his shot swished through the net.

Michigan State took a half-game lead over No. 15 Michigan atop the Big Ten.

Holloman finished with nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. Jase Richardson led Michigan State with 15 points on a night both teams shot below 35%. Rodney Rice scored 20 for Maryland.

VANDERBILT 86, NO. 12 TEXAS A&M 84

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Tyler Nickel scored 21 points on a career-best seven 3-pointers and Vanderbilt held on for an upset over No. 12 Texas A&M.

The Commodores (19-9, 7-8 Southeastern Conference) were ahead by seven with 12 seconds to go when Zhuric Phelps made a layup before Texas A&M got the ball back on a turnover by Tyler Tanner. Phelps then sank a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 86-84 with 1.5 seconds remaining.

Vanderbilt’s Jason Edwards turned the ball over and it went out of bounds on the A&M end of the court, giving the Aggies the ball back with 0.2 seconds left. But the inbounds pass was grabbed by the Commodores to secure the victory.

Pharrel Payne had 23 points for Texas A&M (20-8, 9-6), which lost a season-high third straight game after winning its previous five.

NO. 13 CLEMSON 83, NOTRE DAME 68

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Ian Schieffelin had a career high 24 points as No. 13 Clemson won a single-season program-record 15th Atlantic Coast Conference game with a victory over Notre Dame.

Schieffelin, who also had nine rebounds, rescued the Tigers down the stretch of the first half with four straight baskets — his teammates has missed their previous 12 attempts — for a 41-31 halftime lead that Notre Dame (12-16, 6-11) could not overcome.

Clemson (23-5, 15-2) surpassed its previous mark for conference victories of 14, set two seasons ago when the team missed out on the NCAAs.

Schieffelin, a 6-foot-8 senior, topped his previous best of 23 points, set in a triple overtime loss to Georgia Tech here on Feb. 4.

Viktor Lakhin added 18 points for Clemson.

Markus Burton, the ACC’s second-leading scorer coming in, had 30 points to lead the Irish.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 83, OKLAHOMA 82

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Otega Oweh scored a career-high 28 points and banked in an off-balance floater with six seconds remaining for the winner against his former team as No. 17 Kentucky beat Oklahoma.

Oweh was booed loudly during introductions and throughout the game. At one point, Oklahoma students chanted “He’s a traitor” while Oweh stood at the free-throw line. It didn’t matter — the guard scored Kentucky’s final 18 points.

Oklahoma went for the win after Oweh’s shot, but Kentucky’s Brandon Garrison blocked Jeremiah Fears’ floater. Garrison, an Oklahoma State transfer from Oklahoma City, had 12 points and three blocks for the Wildcats (19-9, 8-7 Southeastern Conference).

Jalon Moore scored 20 points and Fears added 18 points and eight rebounds for the Sooners (17-11, 4-11).

NO. 18 MEMPHIS 84, RICE 72

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Dain Dainja scored a career-best 25 points and had 10 rebounds, and No. 18 Memphis used a late 10-0 run to beat Rice.

PJ Haggerty added 21 points for Memphis (23-5, 13-2 American Athletic Conference), and Nicholas Jourdan finished with 19 points and nine rebounds. The Tigers have won 10 of 11.

Caden Powell Led Rice (13-16, 4-12) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Denver Anglin scored 14 points and Andrew Akuchie had 12.

Memphis stayed atop the AAC standings, 1 1/2 games ahead of North Texas and UAB, both of which play Thursday night — the Mean Green at Florida Atlantic and the Blazers at Wichita State.

NO. 22 ARIZONA 83, UTAH 66

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love hit six 3-pointers and scored 23 points, leading No. 22 Arizona to a blowout over Utah in the Utes’ first game since coach Craig Smith was fired.

Utah (15-13, 7-10 Big 12) fired Smith on Monday and named assistant Josh Eilert as interim coach. The change did little good against the Wildcats (19-9, 13-4).

Arizona jumped on the Utes early, building a 14-point halftime lead and rolling from there to keep Utah winless in Tucson since 1986.

Arizona’s Tobe Awaka finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Keanu Dawes and Ezra Ausar led Utah with 18 points each.

NO. 25 BYU 91, ARIZONA ST. 81

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Richie Saunders scored 26 points, Trevin Knell added 18 and No. 25 BYU beat short-handed Arizona State to extend its winning streak to five games.

BYU (20-8, 11-6 Big 12) never trailed after the first few minutes, making 10 3-pointers in the first half and 17 in the game. Saunders shot 10 of 19 from the field, including 6 of 11 from beyond the arc.

Arizona State cut the deficit to 78-69 with 5:34 remaining, but BYU responded with back-to-back 3-pointers by Dallin Hall and Saunders.

The Sun Devils (13-15, 4-13) have lost seven of their past eight. Basheer Jihad led Arizona State with 19 points, while Joson Sanon and Trevor Best had 18.

