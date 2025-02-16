Tru Washington leads New Mexico over Utah State 82-79 for 8th straight victory

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tru Washington scored 25 points and hit a big 3-pointer late to help New Mexico rally…

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Tru Washington scored 25 points and hit a big 3-pointer late to help New Mexico rally for an 82-79 victory over Utah State on Sunday, upping the Lobos’ win streak to eight.

Washington made the first of two free throws to give New Mexico a 77-76 lead with 56 seconds left and upped the lead to four on a 3-pointer with nine seconds remaining. Mason Falslev hit a 3-pointer to get Utah State within a point with four seconds to go. Donovan Dent made two free throws with one second left for a three-point lead and Ian Martinez missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer for the Aggies.

Washington added five rebounds and four steals for the Lobos (22-4, 14-1 Mountain West Conference). Dent scored 23 and blocked three shots. Nelly Junior Joseph scored 15.

Falslev finished with 27 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Aggies (22-4, 12-3). Martinez had 21 points and Drake Allen pitched in with 13 points, 10 assists and three steals.

Dent scored 11 points in the first half and New Mexico went into the break trailing 42-36. Washington scored 19 points in the second half for New Mexico.

