Troy wins 87-50 against UL Monroe

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Marcus Rigsby Jr. scored 17 points as Troy beat UL Monroe 87-50 on Saturday night.

Rigsby finished 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Trojans (15-7, 8-3 Sun Belt Conference). Myles Rigsby scored 15 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 7 for 8 from the line. Tayton Conerway shot 5 for 8, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Makai Willis finished with 15 points for the Warhawks (6-18, 2-9). Coltie Young added 10 points for UL Monroe. Jalen Bolden also recorded nine points and 10 rebounds.

Both teams play on Wednesday. Troy visits James Madison and UL Monroe travels to play Georgia State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

