Troy wins 71-70 against Arkansas State

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Jackson Fields had 20 points in Troy’s 71-70 win against Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Fields added eight rebounds and three steals for the Trojans (17-9, 10-4 Sun Belt Conference). Tayton Conerway scored 13 points, shooting 5 for 13, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Thomas Dowd shot 3 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Red Wolves (19-8, 10-4) were led by Terrance Ford Jr., who recorded 18 points, five assists and two steals. Izaiyah Nelson added 14 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks for Arkansas State. Taryn Todd also had 14 points and seven rebounds.

Troy takes on Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday, and Arkansas State hosts South Alabama on Wednesday.

