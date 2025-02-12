Troy takes on UL Monroe after Ngnawo’s 25-point showing

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-14, 5-7 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (15-10, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy plays UL Monroe after Fortuna Ngnawo scored 25 points in Troy’s 84-73 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Trojans have gone 7-1 at home. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 31.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 6.7.

The Warhawks are 5-7 against conference opponents. UL Monroe has a 6-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Troy averages 77.6 points, 9.1 more per game than the 68.5 UL Monroe allows. UL Monroe averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Troy gives up.

The Trojans and Warhawks meet Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Briana Peguero is averaging 9.5 points for the Trojans. Dyer is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 80.6 points, 46.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 68.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

