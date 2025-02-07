Troy takes on Kent State, seeks 6th straight home win

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8, 8-3 MAC) at Troy Trojans (15-9, 9-3 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST…

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8, 8-3 MAC) at Troy Trojans (15-9, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 4:33 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy will try to keep its five-game home win streak alive when the Trojans face Kent State.

The Trojans have gone 7-0 at home. Troy is the Sun Belt leader with 45.8 rebounds per game led by Zay Dyer averaging 10.5.

The Golden Flashes are 4-5 in road games. Kent State averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 5-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Troy’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Kent State gives up. Kent State averages 75.8 points per game, 4.8 more than the 71.0 Troy gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Briana Peguero is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Batsch is averaging 16.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

