Troy takes home win streak into matchup with Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-10, 14-3 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (19-11, 13-4 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Arkansas State trying to extend its three-game home winning streak.

The Trojans are 10-1 on their home court. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 45.0 boards. Zay Dyer paces the Trojans with 10.5 rebounds.

The Red Wolves are 14-3 in Sun Belt play. Arkansas State is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Troy is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 41.0% Arkansas State allows to opponents. Arkansas State averages 72.0 points per game, 0.7 more than the 71.3 Troy gives up.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 7.2 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Dyer is averaging 13.2 points and 10.5 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Zyion Shannon is scoring 10.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Red Wolves. Kennedie Montue is averaging 10.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 77.2 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

