Troy puts home win streak on the line against Kent State

Kent State Golden Flashes (15-8, 8-3 MAC) at Troy Trojans (15-9, 9-3 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy hosts Kent State aiming to prolong its five-game home winning streak.

The Trojans have gone 7-0 at home. Troy leads the Sun Belt in rebounding, averaging 45.8 boards. Zay Dyer leads the Trojans with 10.5 rebounds.

The Golden Flashes have gone 4-5 away from home. Kent State is seventh in the MAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Tatiana Thomas averaging 2.0.

Troy makes 41.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Kent State has allowed to its opponents (37.5%). Kent State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Troy gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyer is averaging 12.9 points and 10.5 rebounds for the Trojans. Briana Peguero is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Batsch is shooting 42.4% and averaging 16.4 points for the Golden Flashes. Mya Babbitt is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 81.3 points, 46.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Golden Flashes: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points.

