Troy plays Texas State following Dyer’s 23-point game

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-11, 12-4 Sun Belt) Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

Texas State Bobcats (12-15, 6-10 Sun Belt) at Troy Trojans (18-11, 12-4 Sun Belt)

Troy, Alabama; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy takes on Texas State after Zay Dyer scored 23 points in Troy’s 86-71 victory against the South Alabama Jaguars.

The Trojans are 9-1 in home games. Troy is the top team in the Sun Belt with 39.5 points in the paint led by Dyer averaging 7.0.

The Bobcats are 6-10 in conference matchups. Texas State has a 6-9 record against teams over .500.

Troy averages 78.3 points, 12.6 more per game than the 65.7 Texas State allows. Texas State has shot at a 38.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of Troy have averaged.

The Trojans and Bobcats face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emani Jenkins averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 35.3% from beyond the arc. Dyer is averaging 13.1 points and 10.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Destiny Terrell is averaging 9.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Bobcats. Saniya Burks is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 43.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Bobcats: 3-7, averaging 59.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.