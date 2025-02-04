Troy plays James Madison on 4-game win streak

Troy Trojans (15-7, 8-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (15-7, 8-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-9, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy will attempt to continue its four-game win streak with a victory over James Madison.

The Dukes have gone 10-2 in home games. James Madison averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Trojans are 8-3 in Sun Belt play. Troy is 1-2 in one-possession games.

James Madison makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Troy has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Troy averages 5.1 more points per game (73.9) than James Madison gives up (68.8).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Freeman is averaging 13.7 points and 3.2 assists for the Dukes. Elijah Hutchins-Everett is averaging 11.1 points and 6.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Tayton Conerway is scoring 12.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

