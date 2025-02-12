Tripp scores 20 as Wofford beats The Citadel 74-71 in OT

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Corey Tripp scored 20 points as Wofford beat The Citadel 74-71 in overtime on Wednesday night.…

Tripp made two free throws in the closing seconds of regulation to tie it at 66-all.

Jackson Sivills added 18 points while going 8 of 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds for the Terriers (14-12, 8-5 Southern Conference). Kyler Filewich had 16 points and shot 6 of 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line.

Brody Fox finished with 20 points for the Bulldogs (5-19, 0-13). The Citadel also got 19 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Sola Adebisi. Christian Moore also had 19 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 16th in a row.

Both teams play again on Saturday. Wofford hosts Samford and The Citadel travels to play Western Carolina.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

