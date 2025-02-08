Tripp scores 19, Wofford downs Mercer 77-66

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Corey Tripp had 19 points in Wofford’s 77-66 win against Mercer on Saturday. Tripp added six…

MACON, Ga. (AP) — Corey Tripp had 19 points in Wofford’s 77-66 win against Mercer on Saturday.

Tripp added six rebounds for the Terriers (13-12, 7-5 Southern Conference). Dillon Bailey shot 3 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 11 points. Kyler Filewich had 10 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field and 0 for 4 from the line.

The Bears (11-14, 4-8) were led by Ahmad Robinson, who recorded 16 points. Tyler Johnson added 15 points for Mercer. Alex Holt had 12 points.

