Tripp leads Wofford against Western Carolina

Wofford Terriers (15-14, 9-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-19, 4-12 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wofford Terriers (15-14, 9-7 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (8-19, 4-12 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford visits Western Carolina after Corey Tripp scored 31 points in Wofford’s 73-68 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Catamounts are 7-6 on their home court. Western Carolina is sixth in the SoCon with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Vernon Collins averaging 2.2.

The Terriers are 9-7 in conference matchups. Wofford ranks fifth in the SoCon with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 5.9.

Western Carolina scores 69.9 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.6 Wofford gives up. Wofford has shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 43.2% shooting opponents of Western Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Morgan is averaging 6.1 points for the Catamounts. Marcus Kell is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Tripp is averaging 14.3 points and 3.1 assists for the Terriers. Jackson Sivills is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 3-7, averaging 72.9 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.