Trey Fort scores 36, Samford downs Wofford 76-68

The Associated Press

February 15, 2025, 4:52 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Trey Fort put up 36 points as Samford beat Wofford 76-68 on Saturday.

Fort had eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-7, 10-4 Southern Conference). Rylan Jones scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Josh Holloway shot 5 of 8 from the field and 4 for 7 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Terriers (14-13, 8-6) were led in scoring by Kyler Filewich, who finished with 18 points and nine rebounds. Justin Bailey added 13 points and four steals for Wofford. Corey Tripp also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

