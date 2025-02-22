Treadwell, Bellarmine Knights take on the North Florida Ospreys

Bellarmine Knights (16-12, 7-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-24, 0-15 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bellarmine Knights (16-12, 7-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-24, 0-15 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bellarmine plays North Florida in ASUN action Saturday.

The Ospreys have gone 4-9 at home. North Florida ranks ninth in the ASUN with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Sarah Taub averaging 8.0.

The Knights have gone 7-8 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine is second in the ASUN scoring 74.8 points per game and is shooting 38.9%.

North Florida is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.8 per game North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Knights match up Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is averaging 11 points for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hayley Harrison is scoring 15.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Knights. Hope Sivori is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

