Trawally Porta leads San Francisco against Saint Mary’s (CA) after 22-point outing

San Francisco Dons (11-12, 8-6 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-11, 7-6 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays Saint Mary’s (CA) after Emma Trawally Porta scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 72-48 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 5-5 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons are 8-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is fourth in the WCC with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Debora Dos Santos averaging 5.0.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 65.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 64.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) allows.

The Gaels and Dons face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is shooting 44.6% and averaging 12.7 points for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Trawally Porta is averaging 11 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

