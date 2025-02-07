Trawally Porta and San Francisco host Saint Mary’s (CA)

San Francisco Dons (11-12, 8-6 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-11, 7-6 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (11-12, 8-6 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (11-11, 7-6 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco visits Saint Mary’s (CA) after Emma Trawally Porta scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 72-48 victory over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 5-5 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 5-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

The Dons are 8-6 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 6-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.5 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). San Francisco averages 65.3 points per game, 0.5 more than the 64.8 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kennedy Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Gaels. Maia Jones is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games.

Luana Leite is averaging 6.5 points and 4.4 assists for the Dons. Freja Werth is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 4-6, averaging 63.5 points, 26.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Dons: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

