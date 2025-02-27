Towson beats William & Mary 88-73 to clinch outright title in Coastal Athletic Association

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Dylan Williamson and Tyler Tejada scored 20 points each as Towson beat William & Mary 88-73…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Dylan Williamson and Tyler Tejada scored 20 points each as Towson beat William & Mary 88-73 on Thursday night to clinch the outright title in the Coastal Athletic Association.

Williamson added six assists for the Tigers (20-10, 15-2). Tejada scored shot 7 of 14 (4 for 9 from 3-point range). Tomiwa Sulaiman shot 4 for 6 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

Gabe Dorsey led the Tribe (17-13, 11-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Matteus Case added 11 points for William & Mary. Finn Lally also had nine points.

Towson went into halftime trailing 44-32. Williamson scored 17 points in the second half.

Both teams complete regular-season play on Saturday. Towson hosts Hampton and William & Mary hosts Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

