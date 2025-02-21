Townsend scores 24 as Yale beats Cornell 92-88

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 24 points as Yale beat Cornell 92-88 on Friday night. Townsend added…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nick Townsend scored 24 points as Yale beat Cornell 92-88 on Friday night.

Townsend added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (17-6, 10-0 Ivy League). Casey Simmons scored 21 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added eight rebounds. Bez Mbeng shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 14 points. The Bulldogs prolonged their winning streak to 11 games.

The Big Red (13-10, 5-5) were led by AK Okereke, who recorded 30 points and seven assists. Jake Fiegen added 23 points and two steals for Cornell. Nazir Williams also had 19 points, six rebounds and six assists.

Both teams next play Saturday. Yale hosts Columbia and Cornellplays Brown on the road.

